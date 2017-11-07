Black Friday 2017 ads released

The malls in Cape Girardeau and Paducah will not be open for business on Thanksgiving Day.

The malls in Cape Girardeau and Paducah will not be open for business on Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.

Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.

More than 50 stores announce they'll be closed on Thanksgiving Day

More than 50 stores announce they'll be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Christmas is around the corner and that means one of the biggest shopping days of the year is upon us.

Black Friday 2017 is Nov. 24.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR LINKS TO BLACK FRIDAY ADS.

As in years past, several stores are rolling out those "Black Friday Deals" on Thanksgiving.

But, many stores have also chosen to keep their doors closed until Friday to allow employees to enjoy some time with family and friends. CLICK HERE for that list.

So, what do you need to do to prepare for the big day?

Make a game plan. Check out the ads and figure out what items you're looking for and which stores will have them. Charge your phone. You'll need it to check in with the people you're shopping with and you may need it for extra savings! Make sure you download the apps for whichever stores you plan to shop. Use social media. Follow your favorite stores so you'll be alerted to any special deals. Make a budget and stick to it! It may seem obvious, but you're sure to be enticed by all the hot Black Friday deals. But, that's exactly what retailers are hoping you'll do. Before you know it, you've bought way more than you intended and your credit card is maxed out. If you don't think you can resist, you may want to plan on using cash this year so you aren't tempted to charge it. Check return policies before you hit the sales. Read the store's return policy to make sure you understand it before making a purchase. You may have a change of heart once you unload your goodies, so it's good to know if stores will charge a restocking fee. Or, you may find the item goes down in price and the store may price-match. Don't forget to hang on to all your receipts in case you do need to make a return or exchange.

Bestblackfriday.com has some predictions about the deals and duds you can expect on Black Friday. CLICK HERE to study up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.