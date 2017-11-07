WANTED: officers search for sex offender who ran from traffic stop in Johnson Co., IL

Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to Illinois State Police, Michael A. Lafond ran from a traffic stop on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

That stop was on Interstate 24 at exit 7 in Johnson County. Lafond was last seen on Tunnell Hill Road at Deer Ridge Road near Goreville.

Lafond, 30, is 5'10" tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has shoulder length brownish-red hair and has a music note tattooed on his temple.

He was last seen wearing a short, light gray T-shirt, gray fleece pajama pants and slip on canvass shoes.

People who live in the area should make sure that all of their vehicles and doors are locked.

If you see Lafond, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.

