Suspect that fled from Johnson Co., IL officials identified

Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot.

They say the suspect fled from the area of I-24 at exit 7. He was last seen heading west.

According to the Illinois State Police, the suspect is Michael A. Lafond. He is described as a white male around 30-years-old. He stands 5' 10" and weighs 210 pounds with shoulder length brownish red hair.

Lafond is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Officials said he fled from a traffic stop and was last seen on Tunnel Hill Road at Deer Ridge Road.

He was last seen wearing a short, light gray T-shirt, gray fleece pajama pants and slip on canvass shoes. He has a musical note tattoo on his temple.

Officials said residents should make sure that all vehicles and doors are locked in the Goreville area. If seen, do not approach this suspect, instead call 911 immediately.

