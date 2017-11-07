IN CUSTODY: sex offender who ran from traffic stop in Johnson Co., IL arrested

A man who ran from a traffic stop in Johnson County, Illinois is back in custody.

Michael Lafond, 30, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9. He was found near the Goreville area.

According to Illinois State Police, Lafond was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

He ran from a traffic stop on Interstate 24 at exit 7 in Johnson County on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

