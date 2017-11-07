App can help you help kids with math homework

Math equations, some of us love them and some of us hide from them. When it comes to helping your kids with their math homework it can be even more scary.

Here are a few tips to help you help your kids.

There are a lot of math help apps, one that we found is Photomath, all you have to do is scan the problem and it will give you the answers and the steps to how it got to the answer.

SEMO math professor, Cheryl McAllister said she likes Khan Academy.

Another option she said, is searching the problem in Google.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.