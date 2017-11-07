Mt. Vernon, IL man found guilty in 2011 cab driver's murder

Police said a southern Illinois man has been found guilty of a 2011 cab driver's death.

According to Mt. Vernon police, Mark A. Taylor, 25, of Mt. Vernon has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of cab driver Charles Ellis.

Ellis drove a taxi for American Cab Company in Mount Vernon.

Three others were charged with three alternative counts of first-degree murder.

The Jefferson County Coroner says the preliminary autopsy report showed Ellis died from a signal gunshot.

