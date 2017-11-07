Sheriff's Office: Man stabbed in fight over woman

Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.

According to Sgt. Drum with the Ripley County Sheriff's Office, James David Willcut, 42, is in the Butler County, Missouri jail on a Ripley County warrant for first-degree assault/armed criminal action after a stabbing.

It happened on Route 160 near M Highway near Fairdealing, Missouri.

Sgt. Drum said the man was stabbed in the chest and the shoulder. He ended up at a gas station where police met up with him.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say it started with a fight over a woman and “knife play was involved.”

Willcut is being held on $100,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.