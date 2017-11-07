Remains of Korean War veteran return home after 67 years

Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.
Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.
Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot.
Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot.
Here are a few tips to help you help your kids.
?
Here are a few tips to help you help your kids.
?
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
We are seeing a lot of cloud cover again today keeping the temperatures rather cool.
We are seeing a lot of cloud cover again today keeping the temperatures rather cool.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
In a notable shift from his aggressive rhetoric toward North Korea, Trump took a more optimistic tone Tuesday, suggesting that "ultimately, it'll all work out."
In a notable shift from his aggressive rhetoric toward North Korea, Trump took a more optimistic tone Tuesday, suggesting that "ultimately, it'll all work out."
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.