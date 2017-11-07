Ripley Co., MO man convicted on sex abuse charges

Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
Police said a Mt. Vernon man has been found guilty of a 2011 cab driver's death.
The city of Carbondale started its new trash pick up system today by delivering city issued cans
U.S. Air Force Airman Lucas J. Strickland, a 2017 graduate of Vienna High School in Vienna, Illinois, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
