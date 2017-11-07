Ripley Co., MO man convicted on sex abuse charges

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced a conviction in a child sex abuse case in Ripley County, Missouri.

A Ripley County jury found Otis Lambert, 62, of West Plains, Missouri guilty on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation. He faces two life sentences.

Lambert went to Indiana while the criminal case was pending and had to be extradited back to Missouri.

“Whether urban or rural Missouri, my Office is fighting to protect Missouri children,” Hawley said. “There is no place for child abuse of any nature in our state and we will work to put perpetrators behind bars.”

Lambert’s sentencing is set for January 5, 2018.

According to AG Hawley, the jury heard testimony from the victim, a Children’s Division employee, a forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center, and watched a recording of the victim’s forensic interview.

Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Szczucinski tried the case in Ripley County.

