St. Louis Cardinals, others react to death of former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay

The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The Royals have promoted Terry Bradshaw to hitting coach and Cal Eldred to pitching coach as part of a series of moves Tuesday to manager Ned Yost's coaching staff.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Illinois wants people to share their stories about baseball.
The Baseball Writers Association of America says the 2017 award winners will be revealed next week. And, a St. Louis Cardinals player is among those in consideration.
