Illinois judge accused of offering to cut legal fees for sex

The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
Police said a Mt. Vernon man has been found guilty of a 2011 cab driver's death.
Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.
The city of Carbondale started its new trash pick up system today by delivering city issued cans
U.S. Air Force Airman Lucas J. Strickland, a 2017 graduate of Vienna High School in Vienna, Illinois, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
