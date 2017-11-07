Prosecutor reminds MO deer hunters of Telecheck rules

The New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reminding hunters about 10 p.m. Telecheck rules. Deer rifle season starts in Missouri on Nov.11.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson, in 2016, a number of hunters received tickets for violating the Telecheck rules.

He said a lot of hunters believe they have 24 hours after the harvest to check your deer – but, you don’t. Hunters must check in their deer by 10 p.m.

Lawson said if you shoot a deer but you cannot find it before then you have to contact the local conservation agent and let them know.

The Missouri Department of Conservation Agent assigned to New Madrid County is Nick Bommarito and his phone number is (573) 326-0886.

Lawson said that most hunters who violate the 10 p.m. Telecheck deadline do so without knowing they are breaking the law. He hopes the reminder will spread the word.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.