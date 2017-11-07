Airman Devin Liley completes basic training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Airman Devin Liley completes basic training

Written by Mike Payne, Director
MARBILE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

U.S. Air Force Airman Devin R. Liley from Marble Hill, Mo. has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intense eight-week program that included:

  • Training in military discipline and studies
  • Air Force core values
  • Physical fitness
  • Basic warfare principles and skills

Airmen also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force when they complete basic training.

Liley is a 2017 graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton, Mo.

He is the son of Sharon L. and Jason W. Liley of Marble Hill, Mo.

