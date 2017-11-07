Airman Devin Liley completes basic training

An Iron County, Missouri murder suspect is in custody.
An Iron County, Missouri murder suspect is in custody.
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
A 55-year-old judge in southern Illinois is accused in charging documents of grabbing a client's genitals when he was a lawyer and offering to reduce the man's legal bill in exchange for sex
A 55-year-old judge in southern Illinois is accused in charging documents of grabbing a client's genitals when he was a lawyer and offering to reduce the man's legal bill in exchange for sex
The New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reminding hunters about 10 p.m. Telecheck rules. Deer rifle season starts in Missouri on Nov.11.
The New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reminding hunters about 10 p.m. Telecheck rules. Deer rifle season starts in Missouri on Nov.11.
U.S. Air Force Airman Devin R. Liley from Marble Hill, Mo. has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
U.S. Air Force Airman Devin R. Liley from Marble Hill, Mo. has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.