Airman Devin Liley completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Devin R. Liley from Marble Hill, Mo. has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intense eight-week program that included:

Training in military discipline and studies

Air Force core values

Physical fitness

Basic warfare principles and skills

Airmen also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force when they complete basic training.

Liley is a 2017 graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton, Mo.

He is the son of Sharon L. and Jason W. Liley of Marble Hill, Mo.

