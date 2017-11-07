Police looking for 2 in alleged IL credit card spending spree

Police are looking for two people whom they say are involved in an alleged credit card theft.

According to the Anna Police Department, two people have reportedly used a credit card to buy more than $900 of items at Walmart in Anna.

And, police also say they did not have permission to use the credit card from the owner and have also bought items at other stores in the area.

Police say the suspects are driving a small, dark-colored SUV.

If you know who the people are in the photos, contact the Anna, Murphysboro or Carbondale police departments.

