IL Gov. issues flags at half-staff honoring officer

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a proclamation that all United State flags are to fly at half-staff beginning Thursday Nov. 9.

This proclamation is in honor of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox.

Officer Cox died in a traffic stop responding to a call.

Flags are to remain at half-staff until Sat. Nov. 11.

