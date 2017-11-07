IL Gov. issues flags at half-staff honoring officer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL Gov. issues flags at half-staff honoring officer

Written by Kyle Hinton, Content Specialist
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a proclamation that all United State flags are to fly at half-staff beginning Thursday Nov. 9.

This proclamation is in honor of Rockford  Police Officer Jaimie Cox.

Officer Cox died in a traffic stop responding to a call.

Flags are to remain at half-staff until Sat. Nov. 11.

