IL Gov. issues flags at half-staff honoring officer

A public meeting to discuss the Wappapello Lake water control plan, 2017 operations and dam safety for Wappapello Lake, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Police are looking for two people whom they say are involved in an alleged credit card theft.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a proclamation that all United State flags are to fly at half-staff beginning Thursday Nov. 9.
Most students and parents have an expectation of homework, but how much homework should students have each night, and should their age factor into that?
An Iron County, Missouri murder suspect is in custody.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
