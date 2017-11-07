How much homework is too much? Heartland school leaders weigh in

It's a widely debated topic: how much homework is too much? Parents and students have their own opinions and so do school leaders.

We asked a Heartland superintendent and high school principal about the homework policies in their districts.

Tony Wilson, the Murphysboro High School Principal said, "It varies by department, there's nothing per se in writing. We try and promote as much hands-on learning as we can in the class as we can, but with the same understanding that there are going to be those nights where students may have to spend multiple hours on homework."

Wilson also said there's a parent advisory committee at his school, and the topic of homework comes up occasionally. He said students can expect to have four to five hours of homework on occasion.

In the Richland R-1 district in Essex, Missouri, Superintendent Frank Killian said homework is always top of mind for teachers and staff. "Our teachers do a collaboration on what's best for our students, and what's best for our kids is to make sure that they can function at a high level at school."

Killian says students getting to bed at midnight does not help them function better the next day. He also believes parents are supportive of homework efforts in his district.

