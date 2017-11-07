Jet service from Cape Girardeau to Chicago begins Dec. 1

Ready to go on a trip?

Starting Dec. 1, you can fly from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for about $100!

From Chicago, the possibilities are endless.

You can book a trip right now through United's website. The flight will actually be operated by SkyWest Airlines.

The deal to enlist SkyWest as the essential air service provider in Cape Girardeau was approved in August. SkyWest replaces CapeAir.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.