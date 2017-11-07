GoNoodle platform provided to area schools

Thanks to a donation from the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and the Friends of Saint Francis, thousands of students in southeast Missouri are going to get moving in class.

They're providing a program called 'GoNoodle Plus' to 116 elementary schools in southeast Missouri. That means more than 31,000 students will get to take part.

GoNoodle is a platform designed to engage and motivate students with three to five minute moderate to vigorous exercise that students can perform next to their desk at school, or at home with mom and dad.

Schools in Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Saint Francois, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties will have access to GoNoodle.

Experts say the exercises and movements the kids will perform is proven to help student health, boost cognitive processing, focus in the classroom, and academic performance.

To provide GoNoodle Plus for the three-year period, Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and The Friends of Saint Francis raise funds. One of those fundraisers includes a raffle. You can find more information about the "Mega Cash Raffle" by clicking here.

