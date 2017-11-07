Lincoln library asks for stories on Cubs-Cardinals rivalry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Illinois wants people to share their stories about baseball.

The library in Springfield has for several months been hosting a special exhibit about the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Now it's asking people to share their own stories about the rivalry on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and share those stories with the hashtag #TheRivalry.

At the end of the month, the library will select one story about the Cubs and one about the Cardinals for special prizes.

The exhibit includes gear - much of it on loan from the National Baseball Hall of Fame - once worn or used by such greats as Rogers Hornsby, Greg Maddux and Stan Musial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.