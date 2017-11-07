Food drive in Marion, IL helping feed families for the holidays

The Marion Eye Center is asking people to help feed families for the holidays.

The company is hosting its first-ever food drive at all 35 locations in Illinois and Missouri.

Anyone who donates will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a gift basket with $250 worth of gift cards.

Optometrists say the spirit of the food drive is all about helping others.

"We're hoping that it'll make it easier for people during the holidays or just in general with food and there are people that are having tough times that we can help out a little bit," Dirk Bochner, optometrist, said. "I'm hoping that it'll help encourage people to give more to try and help out."

Marion Eye Centers will be collecting food through December 15. All of the donations will be given to an area food bank.

If the food drive is a hit, the company plans to have a clothing drive in the future.

