Food drive in Marion, IL helping feed families for the holidays

Ready to go on a trip? Starting Dec. 1, you can fly from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for about $100!
See the results for the Missouri and Tennessee primary elections. *All election results may not be listed in order by county. Be sure to scroll through the entire list to find results.
The dreary index is pretty high today as it's a chilly, mostly cloudy day.
The Marion Eye Center is asking people to help feed families for the holidays.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said a 1999 Toyota Four Runner was stolen on October 15.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
According to the report, Weinstein wanted to silence accusers and squash any reports of sexual harassment or assault.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.
