Sheriff's department to offer safety and security classes in Graves Co., KY

The Graves County Sheriff's Office has decided to offer a safety and security class to church leaders.

The offering comes just days after a gunman opened fire inside a church in Texas, killing 26 people.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, since the class offering was posted on social media, he's taken several calls from church leaders who want to take part in the class.

The class will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the American Legion Hall in Mayfield.

If you'd like to attend or want to get more information, you can call 270-247-4501.

