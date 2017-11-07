Man charged in connection to armed robbery in Mt. Vernon, IL

A man from Walnut Hill, Illinois faces several charges after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded to the area of 27th and Casey Streets on Oct. 16 for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect later identified as Romondo Bootchee, 20, had already run from the area before officers arrived.

Bootchee was arrested in Mount Vernon on Nov. 4. At the time of his arrest, officers found a controlled substance on his person.

In addition to the felony charge of armed robbery with a firearm, Bootchee also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He's being held on a total bond of $200,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.