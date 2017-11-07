Vienna, IL graduate completes Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Lucas J. Strickland, a 2017 graduate of Vienna High School in Vienna, Illinois, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Strickland is the son of Shawn Strickland of Paducah, Ky., and Missy Coonce of Vienna, Ill., and step-son of Terry Coonce of Vienna, Ill., and Laura Strickland of Paducah, Ky.

