VOTER GUIDE: MO special elections 11/7

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 7 for the Missouri special elections.

You can click here to check some of the poll results.

In Stoddard and Scott Counties, voters will pick the person they would like to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative for District 151.

Republican Herman Morse of Dexter, Democrat Curtis Clark of Puxico, and Libertarian Rick Vandeven are vying for the position.

The winner will fill the spot previously held by Tila Hubrect who announced in May that she was resigning effective June 2.

In order to vote, you will need to provide a Missouri issued driver or non-driver license, U.S. Passport, or Military ID. You can also provide a secondary form of identification like a paycheck or bank statement and sign a statement confirming your identity. You can get more information about Missouri's new photo voter ID law here.

Those who live in the village of Blodgett will decide if they will become a city. If passed, the village will become a fourth class city.

There is also a special election in Dunklin County.

Voters in Campbell will decide if the city will impose a local use tax at the same rate as the current total local sales tax rate with is 2.25 percent.

In Malden, voters are also voting on a local use tax.

