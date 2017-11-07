Special election for MO House of Representatives District 151

Voters in Stoddard and Scott Counties will head to the polls on Nov. 7 to pick the person they would like to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative for District 151.

Republican Herman Morse of Dexter, Democrat Curtis Clark of Puxico, and Libertarian Rick Vandeven are vying for the position.

The winner will fill the spot previously held by Tila Hubrect who announced in May that she was resigning effective June 2.

In order to vote, you will need to provide a Missouri issued driver or non-driver license, U.S. Passport, or Military ID. You can also provide a secondary form of identification like a paycheck or bank statement and sign a statement confirming your identity. You can get more information about Missouri's new photo voter ID law here.

There is also a special election in Dunklin County.

