RESULTS: MO Special Election 11/7

Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.
Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot.
It could happen at anytime, following the shooting in Texas this weekend the FBI agent in charge of the case said that everyone should be prepared for this possibility.
After five years of work the Rotary Club officially opened a dog park in Carterville last Wednesday and is gearing up for the official grand opening of the Bark Park on November 15.
Police have arrested two Mayfield residents as part of the investigation.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Popular grocer ALDI USA is addressing a coupon scam that is making the rounds on Facebook this week.
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.
