RESULTS: MO Special Election 11/7

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, November 7 for the Missouri special elections.

In Stoddard and Scott Counties, voters picked Republican Herman Morse of Dexter to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative for District 151.

Morse, Democrat Curtis Clark of Puxico and Libertarian Rick Vandeven were all running for the position. Morse fill the spot previously held by Tila Hubrect who announced in May that she was resigning effective June 2.

Those who live in the village of Blodgett have voted to become a fourth class city.

Voters in Stoddard County voted to impose a tax on out-of-state purchase rates.

There was a special election in Dunklin County:

Voters in Campbell decided to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the current total local sales tax rate with is 2.25 percent.

In Malden, voters are also voted no on a local use tax.

