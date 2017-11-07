Apple acknowledges infuriating autocorrect glitch, offers fix

Kentucky State Police are investigating an overnight shooting death in Graves county. Troopers say the victim showed up at a Mayfield hospital with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m., Monday night.
Voters in Stoddard and Scott Counties will head to the polls on Nov. 7 to pick the person they would like to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative for District 151.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
It is another cool, damp morning and not much will change through the day today.
A man from Chester, Illinois faces a felony charge after reportedly making threats on social media.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.
