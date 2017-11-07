Apple acknowledges infuriating autocorrect glitch, offers fix

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

iPhone users have reported frustration about typos when they type a lowercase "i."

The phone's autocorrect feature chances the letter to an uppercase 'A' with a symbol behind it.

According to a post under Apple support, the glitch appears to affect iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches that have been updated to iOS 11.1.

The company is working on an update to fix the problem, but tech experts say that update likely won't be available for a few weeks.

In the meantime, Apple suggests setting up text replacement for the letter "i."

Go to Settings> General> Keyboard> Text Replacement.

Then tap the "+" sign.

In the section for the phrase, type an upper-case "I." For the shortcut, type a lower-case "i."

