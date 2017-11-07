First Alert: cool, gloomy Tuesday on tap

It is another cool, damp morning and not much will change through the day today.

The drizzle will stop through the morning hours, but the clouds will hang around all day.

Temperatures today will not move much, most of us will only see highs in the lower to mid-50s with a chilly northeasterly wind making it feel even cooler.

Laura Wibbenmeyer expects some light scattered showers to push in by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday we will finally start to see clouds clear out, and everyone will see a full day of sunshine by Thursday.

Rain chances return over the weekend.

There is still some uncertainty in the timing of the weekend system, but right now the best rain chances will be through the afternoon hours on Saturday into the first half of Sunday

