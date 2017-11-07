5 things to know Nov. 7

Good morning! It's Tuesday, November 7. 2017.

First Alert Forecast

We're waking up to cool temperatures with a little mist spraying outside. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the clouds will hang around most of the day along with a breeze. It's not going to get much warmer today than what it is when you walk outside. Highs will not make it out of the 50s. In fact, Laura says thanks to the wind, it will feel like the 40s in a lot of areas. A few showers will move into the area around sunset, so keep your umbrella with you. The sun returns on Wednesday and Laura says Thursday will be downright sunny. Thursday also looks to be the warmest day of the week. She's still monitoring rain chances for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Making Headlines

Search for murder suspect in Iron County, MO: Officers are looking for William King, a man suspect of shooting and killing another man on Monday, Nov. 6.

Chester, IL man charged for online threat: A man from Chester, Illinois faces a felony charge after reportedly making threats on social media. Toby Latham, 40, faces a charge of terrorism/false threat in connection to the incident.

U.S. Air Force admits fault in reporting TX shooter's past crimes: The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church had a history of domestic violence that spanned years before the attack, and was able buy weapons because the Air Force did not submit his criminal history to the FBI as required by military rules.

Pinch your pennies: fall & winter energy saving tips: The fluctuating temperatures in the Heartland may be sucking money right out of your wallet. The U.S. Energy Department offers some easy tips to help save energy, save money, and keep you and your family comfortable during these cool months.

