Surveillance camera photos show suspect in vehicle theft

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said a 1999 Toyota Four Runner was stolen on October 15.

They said the vehicle belonged to Clinton Girten and was stolen from the area of Oscar Cross Ave. around 2 a.m.

The vehicle was seen at Alabama and Carolina Street South of Clarksriver Road. Surveillance camera photos show the suspect.

If anybody has information in regards to this case you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

