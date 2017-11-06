3 sent to hospital following crash in McCracken Co., KY

A two-vehicle collision sent three people to a hospital on Nov. 6.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the curve of Friendship Road and Buckner Lane in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, a driver drifted from the eastbound to the westbound lane hitting another car around the curve. This caused both vehicles severe damage.

One adult and two children were among those taken to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

One person was treated by EMS at the scene.

