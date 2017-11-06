Cape County Park to use one-way traffic for 'Avenue of Flags'

Cape County Parks is asking visitors to use one-way traffic for the Avenue of Flags display on Nov. 11.

Traffic will enter from a designated main entrance for Cape County Park North and travel south throughout the display, then exit the former park entrance to North Kingshighway.

County officials say it will provide for a better flow of traffic through the display.

They are also asking to watch out for people walking along the display route this Veterans Day.

