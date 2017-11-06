Cape County Park 'Avenue of Flags' celebrates Veteran's Day

Cape County Parks is asking visitors to use one-way traffic for the Avenue of Flags display on Saturday, November 11.

Traffic can enter from a designated main entrance for Cape County Park North and travel south throughout the display, then exit the former park entrance to North Kingshighway.

County officials say it will provide a better traffic flow through the display.

They are also asking to watch out for people walking along the display route this Veterans Day.

Each flag represents a Cape Girardeau County resident who has served their country and either died in the line of duty or post service. The flags fly on dedicated holidays to ensure that their service, sacrifice, and memory are not forgotten.

The Veterans Day observance begins at 6:30 a.m. at Cape Girardeau County Park Memorial Plaza.

There will be a brief observation service and prayer at 7:30 a.m. with Pastor Ron Watts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.