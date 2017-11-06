Anna, IL Arts Center holds salute to veterans, service members

Veterans Day is a few days away but organizers in Anna wanted to get an early start showing support.

The 6th annual Salute to Veterans and Active Duty Service Members took place Monday night on November 6 in Anna, Illinois.

The Anna Arts Center offered a free meal to any veteran or active service member. The meal was paid for through donations and a $10 cover charge for non veterans.

"A lot of these older gentlemen, there's not very many of them any more and they get to come out here and talk to their friends and people who they've served with. I really like coming in and seeing the place full," United States Marine Veteran Weldon Davis Jr. said.

Several veterans and active service members came out to the event ranging in ages from 30 to 90.

