2 Heartland cities make MO safest town list

Two of the top 20 safest towns are in the Heartland according to data compiled by the FBIs 2015 crime report statistics.

According to Safewise.com, Bonne Terre, Missouri is ranked at number three and Portageville, Missouri is ranked at number five.

The number one ranked safest city is listed as Greenwood, Missouri.

According to the website, data compiled includes reported violent crime, property crimes and the likelihood of those crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city.

Cities with fewer than 3,000 residents were not given consideration.

