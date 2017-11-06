2 Heartland cities make MO safest town list

Cape County Parks is asking visitors to use one-way traffic for the Avenue of Flags display on Nov. 11.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Veterans Day is a few days away but organizers in Anna wanted to get an early start showing support
As of Monday evening, we are seeing pea size hail on radar but most areas won't be affected by it.
The Baseball Writers Association of America says the 2017 award winners will be revealed next week. And, a St. Louis Cardinals player is among those in consideration.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.
