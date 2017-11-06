Kentucky educators announce pension reform plan

Cape County Parks is asking visitors to use one-way traffic for the Avenue of Flags display on Nov. 11.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Veterans Day is a few days away but organizers in Anna wanted to get an early start showing support
As of Monday evening, we are seeing pea size hail on radar but most areas won't be affected by it.
The Baseball Writers Association of America says the 2017 award winners will be revealed next week. And, a St. Louis Cardinals player is among those in consideration.
