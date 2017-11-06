Cardinals' SS DeJong named finalist for National League Rookie of the Year

The Baseball Writers Association of America says the 2017 award winners will be revealed next week. And, a St. Louis Cardinals player is among those in consideration.

Paul DeJong, the shortstop with the Cardinals, is among three finalists for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award for the National League.

He is in competition with Josh Bell of the Pirates and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers for the award.

DeJong hit for a .285 AVG with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs for St. Louis in 2017.

He was drafted in the fourth round in 2015, 131st overall. DeJong went to college at Illinois State.

The Orlando, Florida native made his major league debut in St. Louis in May 2017.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 13.

Also to be announced next week will be the Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP awards.

