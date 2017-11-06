Cardinals' SS DeJong named finalist for National League Rookie of the Year

The Baseball Writers Association of America says the 2017 award winners will be revealed next week. And, a St. Louis Cardinals player is among those in consideration.
The Kansas City Royals have extended qualifying offers to outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas.
The Ohio Valley Conference Champion Murray State Women's Soccer team will play at Tennessee this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
The Chicago Cubs have extended qualifying offers to pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis, ensuring they will receive draft pick compensation if they sign with another team.
Graves County High School named its new softball coach.
