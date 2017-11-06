Advance, MO church reacts to church shooting in Texas

The massacre at a church in Texas hits close to home for some Heartland pastors and church leaders.

Now, they are trying to find ways to make sure it doesn't happen at their place of worship.

"We're going to take more precautions we are going to lock the doors so they have to come through the auditorium and probably looking at posting somebody in the back," said Pastor Fred Ritter, with Bethel General Baptist Church in Advance, Missouri.

As a pastor, Ritter said, he can't imagine what the pastor of the church in Texas is feeling after losing his 14-year-old daughter.

"I can't imagine him facing that then coming back and dealing with not only that tragedy but having a church family that will probably look to him for some guidance."

And he said he's worried people will be too afraid to come to church now.

"These are challenging days, the days of coming to church and feeling comfortable, we should be able to do that but there is that fear in a lot of families and a lot of people," Ritter said.

