St. Louis Cardinals make roster moves

Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
The largest Fentanyl bust in Missouri was in New Madrid County.
The Ohio Valley Conference Champion Murray State Women's Soccer team will play at Tennessee this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
The massacre at a church in Texas hits close to home for some Heartland pastors and church leaders.
The FBI is now investigating sexual harassment and retaliation claims made by employees at Kentucky's state Capitol.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.
