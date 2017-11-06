St. Louis Cardinals make roster moves

Two players for the St. Louis Cardinals have been outrighted and one has been given unconditional release.

The team announces on Monday, Nov. 6 that infielder Alex Maja and catcher Alberto Rosario were outrighted off the team's 40-man Major League roster.

Pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was given unconditional release on the same day.

Maja will be assigned to the triple-A Memphis roster and Rosario is eligible to become a minor league free-agent.

The Cardinals also announced that they have tendered a qualifying offer to free-agent pitcher Lance Lynn.

The team's Major League roster currently stands at 35 players.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.