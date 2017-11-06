Largest Fentanyl seizure in MO was during traffic stop in New Madrid Co.

The largest Fentanyl bust in Missouri was in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 4.8 pounds of pure Fentanyl was seized. It had a street value estimated to be more than $3 million.

On November 1 at around 2 p.m., a member of the highway patrol stopped a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan that was going northbound on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

According to the highway patrol, the driver was identified as Angel Larar-Esteban, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona.

During the stop, troopers say they became suspicious and asked to search the vehicle.

During the search, troopers say they found the Fentanyl.

According to the highway patrol, this is the largest Fentanyl seizure to date in the state of Missouri.

Larar-Esteban was arrested for felony drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.