Murray State Women's Soccer to play Tennessee in NCAA Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State Women's Soccer to play Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Ohio Valley Conference Champion Murray State Women's Soccer team will play at Tennessee this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

Murray State defeated Eastern Kentucky Sunday 1-0 in overtime to earn the NCAA berth.

The game will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 11.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly