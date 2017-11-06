New Madrid, MO man accused of arson, child endangerment

A New Madrid, Missouri man is accused of setting fire to a home where his ex-wife was living.

Court documents show Larry E. Law, 48, is accused of seven counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of child endangerment, one count of tampering, one count of property damage and one count of trespassing.

Law is accused of setting a home on fire while a family of five was still inside on Nov. 4, according to a probable cause statement from police.

One person in the yelled “fire” and a then heard a big boom.

There was smoke coming from the carport area. One person called 911.

The fire spread to a neighbor’s home before being put out.

A man was seen in the backyard running away. Police later found Law at a home on Dawson Road.

Law was taken into custody and asked for an attorney.

Investigators with the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office investigated the fire and found that one fire began under the carport by the door. The window was busted out a vehicle in the front yard, and it burned from the inside out.

Investigators say that it is possible some sort of accelerant may have been used to start the fires.

