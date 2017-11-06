Flags lowered to half-staff at Sikeston schools for TX shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flags lowered to half-staff at Sikeston schools for TX shooting victims

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston R-6 schools lowered the flags to half-staff in honor of the shooting victims in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The flags will be a half-staff until sunset on Nov. 9.

