Graves Co. High School names new softball coach

Graves County High School named its new softball coach.

According to the school, Scott Tucker spent the last four seasons in the same position at Murray High. During his tenure, he led the Lady Tigers to two 20 win seasons and a regional runner-up finish.

"I'm very excited for the challenge and opportunity to be the head softball coach at Graves County," Tucker said. "I leave behind friends and family, but relish the chance to coach here and make new friends and family."

Tucker is a Graves County native. He attended Wingo High School and then Murray State University on a baseball scholarship.

