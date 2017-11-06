Public meeting on the Wappapello Lake water control plan

A public meeting to discuss the Wappapello Lake water control plan, 2017 operations and dam safety for Wappapello Lake, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

This meeting will be held at the St. Francis Drainage District building located at 141 North Second St. in Piggot, Arkansas.

A presentation will be given on the water control plan procedures and 2017 operations by members of the St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff.

The staff will also host a question and answer session regarding operations.

For more information, contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.