Public meeting on the Wappapello Lake water control plan

Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
The largest Fentanyl bust in Missouri was in New Madrid County.
The largest Fentanyl bust in Missouri was in New Madrid County.
The Ohio Valley Conference Champion Murray State Women's Soccer team will play at Tennessee this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ohio Valley Conference Champion Murray State Women's Soccer team will play at Tennessee this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
The massacre at a church in Texas hits close to home for some Heartland pastors and church leaders.
The massacre at a church in Texas hits close to home for some Heartland pastors and church leaders.
The FBI is now investigating sexual harassment and retaliation claims made by employees at Kentucky's state Capitol.
The FBI is now investigating sexual harassment and retaliation claims made by employees at Kentucky's state Capitol.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.