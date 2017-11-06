Missouri funds from 2004 road measure don't pay debt service

Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Graves County High School named its new softball coach.
You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.
State police say a man was sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in Calloway County.
An Associated Press analysis has found that a 2004 ballot initiative hasn't generated as much money as projected for Missouri roads and bridges.
