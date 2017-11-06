Program helps Army personnel transition to private workforce

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - A program at Fort Knox in Kentucky that helps U.S. Army personnel transition into the private workforce has been touted as a success during its first year.

The News-Enterprise reported Monday the Fort Knox Career Skills Program has helped transitioning service members since the beginning of the year through its Senior Leaders Corporate Fellowship Program. It's separated into four eight-week courses per year providing hands-on fellowship experience with companies in the Louisville area.

Fort Knox Education Center officer Jacque Jenkins says 90 percent of those who have completed it have been offered a job. The first cohort began in February and participants have been designated to companies such as General Electric and Brown-Forman.

Participants must be 180 days or less away from their transition date to apply for the program.

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com

