Herrin PD offers churches active shooter training

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

The Herrin Police Department is offering active shooter training to area churches.

In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Texas church, police are offering to talk about security plans to church staff and members.

If you are interested, you can call the Herrin Police Department at 942-4132.

