Heartland churches looking to maximize security

Several churches in the area are looking to maximize their security following the recent mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

This has opened up the conversation with local officials and now they are looking into get involved.

Williamson County Illinois Sheriff's Office is working with the Franklin and Williamson Bi-County Health Department to organize a church safety workshop.

This workshop will present information from the ALICE - Active Shooter Civilian Response program that has been shared with area schools and businesses for the past several years.

They are developing a presentation specifically for churches including the information from ALICE and will address specific issues that churches face when discussing security.

The tentative date for this workshop is scheduled for December 2, 2017. The time and location will be announced at a later date.

Anyone who is interested in this workshop is asked to contact Deputy Brian Murrah at 618-997-6541 ext. 1318.

The Herrin Police Department is offering active shooter training to area churches.

Herrin Police wishes to talk about security plans to church staff and members.

If you are interested, you can call the Herrin Police Department at 942-4132.

