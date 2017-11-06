Suburb extends free cab rides to St. Louis

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis suburb is extending a pilot program for free electric cab rides to the city and back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Kirkwood City Council last week extended the program through the end of the year. The Downtown Kirkwood Advisory Commission recommended continuing the program to help holiday shoppers and diners and encourage people to visit the suburban city, which is about. Kirkwood is about 20 minutes west of downtown St. Louis.

Austin-based Electric Cab North America is providing the Downtown Kirkwood Connector service. Rides are available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

